Former Sea Eagles coach Geoff Toovey would “love the job” of replacing Stephen Kearney as coach of the Warriors.

Kearney was fired on Saturday night after his side were thumped by the Rabbitohs 40-12 the night before. The Warriors are 13th on the ladder, with a 2-4 record.

Toovey told TVNZ he would put his hand up for the top job.

“I think any coach worth his salt would love the job. Such a plethora of athletes over in New Zealand and the South Pacific. I’d love to get my hands on a couple of them and get the best out of them,” Toovey said.

Toovey coached Manly from 2012-15, seeing them to a grand final in 2013. As a player, he played 286 games with the Sea Eagles in the NRL and 13 tests for Australia.

Most recently, he coached the Bradford Bulls in the Super League.

Warriors assistant coach Todd Payten has been appointed as interim coach.