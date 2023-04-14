SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 10: Blues coach Brad Fittler looks on during game three of the 2019 State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium on July 10, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

A host of former rugby league stars will join Royce Simmons on his second annual big walk from Dubbo to Bathurst.

The walk, which raises money for dementia research, will return in 2023 after its first edition last year which followed Simmons' diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease.

The walk finishes at Carrington Park, when the Penrith Panthers host the Wests Tigers in Bathurst on April 29. It sets out from Dubbo on April 18, and will cover 313 kilometres over 12 days of walking.

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler will headline the list of former stars on the walk, while the likes of Garry Jack, Terry Lamb, Paul Sironen, Les Davidson, John Skandalis and Chris Lawrence will join Simmons for segments of the walk.

All up, 23 former rugby league personalities will spend a day of the walk with Simmons, while it will also take in a number of local community events.

Most days will see between 25 and 30 kilometres of walking, however, Day 4 from Baldry to Parkes, when he will be joined by Paul Clarke, Paul Sironen and Ronnie Palmer will see almost 50 kilometres covered.

The now 62-year-old played 238 games for the Penrith Panthers during a career which spanned from 1980 to 1991. Playing in two grand finals for his beloved club, he would represent New South Wales on ten occasions, and also play ten Tests for Australia.

He would move into coaching shortly after hanging up the boots, spending two sints in England at Hull FC and St Helens on either side of an eight-year tenure at the Panthers, where he coached 187 games.

Royce Simmons' Big Walk

DATE  WALK LOCATIONS  WALK COMPANIONS  LOCAL EVENTS
Sunday 16 April Narromine Junior Jets Fundraiser  Lunch w/ Peter Sterling, David  

Gillespie
Monday 17 April  Wellington Cowboys JRL Sportman's  Dinner w/ Brad Fittler, Andrew Farrar
Tuesday 18 April  Day 1  Dubbo to Wambangalang  Brad Fittler, Andrew Farrar
Wednesday 19 April  Day 2  Wambangalang to Obley  Nigel Plum  Meet & Greet at Coachman Hotel,  Parkes
Thursday 20 April  Day 3  Obley to Baldry  Garry Jack, Luke Goodwin, Terry Lamb  Parkes Marist JRL Sportsman's Dinner
Friday 21 April  Day 4  Baldry to Parkes  Paul Clarke, Paul Sironen, Ronnie Palmer Skills Clinic at Spooner Oval, Forbes,  and Forbes JRL Fundraising Dinner
Saturday 22 April  Day 5  Parkes to  

Cookamidgera 

 Les Davidson
Sunday 23 April  Day 6  Cookamidgera to Eugowra  Neil Paine, Peter Mortimer  Eugowra Golden Eagles Sportsman's  Dinner
Monday 24 April  Day 7  Eugowra to Toogong  Brad Waugh, Lenny Stacker, Col Bentley
Tuesday 25 April  Day 8  Toogong to Bowan Park  Royce George
Wednesday 26 April  Day 9  Bowan Park to  

Orange

 Paul Dunn, Glen Liddiard, Kevin  Kingston, Joe Galuvao
Thursday 27 April  Day 10  Orange to Lewis  

Ponds 

 Tony Butterfield  Orange JRL Sportsman's Dinner
Friday 28 April  Day 11  Lewis Ponds to  

Dunkeld 

 John Skandalis  Panthers Sportsman's Lunch
Saturday 29 April  Day 12 Dunkeld to Mt  

Panorama 

 Chris Lawrence
Mt Panorama to  

Carrington Park 

 Panthers vs Wests Tigers NRL game

 

For more information on Royce's big walk, you can visit the website, or donate to dementia research directly.