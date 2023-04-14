A host of former rugby league stars will join Royce Simmons on his second annual big walk from Dubbo to Bathurst.

The walk, which raises money for dementia research, will return in 2023 after its first edition last year which followed Simmons' diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease.

The walk finishes at Carrington Park, when the Penrith Panthers host the Wests Tigers in Bathurst on April 29. It sets out from Dubbo on April 18, and will cover 313 kilometres over 12 days of walking.

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler will headline the list of former stars on the walk, while the likes of Garry Jack, Terry Lamb, Paul Sironen, Les Davidson, John Skandalis and Chris Lawrence will join Simmons for segments of the walk.

All up, 23 former rugby league personalities will spend a day of the walk with Simmons, while it will also take in a number of local community events.

Most days will see between 25 and 30 kilometres of walking, however, Day 4 from Baldry to Parkes, when he will be joined by Paul Clarke, Paul Sironen and Ronnie Palmer will see almost 50 kilometres covered.

The now 62-year-old played 238 games for the Penrith Panthers during a career which spanned from 1980 to 1991. Playing in two grand finals for his beloved club, he would represent New South Wales on ten occasions, and also play ten Tests for Australia.

He would move into coaching shortly after hanging up the boots, spending two sints in England at Hull FC and St Helens on either side of an eight-year tenure at the Panthers, where he coached 187 games.

Royce Simmons' Big Walk

DATE WALK LOCATIONS WALK COMPANIONS LOCAL EVENTS Sunday 16 April Narromine Junior Jets Fundraiser Lunch w/ Peter Sterling, David Gillespie Monday 17 April Wellington Cowboys JRL Sportman's Dinner w/ Brad Fittler , Andrew Farrar Tuesday 18 April Day 1 Dubbo to Wambangalang Brad Fittler , Andrew Farrar Wednesday 19 April Day 2 Wambangalang to Obley Nigel Plum Meet & Greet at Coachman Hotel, Parkes Thursday 20 April Day 3 Obley to Baldry Garry Jack, Luke Goodwin, Terry Lamb Parkes Marist JRL Sportsman's Dinner Friday 21 April Day 4 Baldry to Parkes Paul Clarke, Paul Sironen, Ronnie Palmer Skills Clinic at Spooner Oval, Forbes, and Forbes JRL Fundraising Dinner Saturday 22 April Day 5 Parkes to Cookamidgera Les Davidson Sunday 23 April Day 6 Cookamidgera to Eugowra Neil Paine, Peter Mortimer Eugowra Golden Eagles Sportsman's Dinner Monday 24 April Day 7 Eugowra to Toogong Brad Waugh, Lenny Stacker, Col Bentley Tuesday 25 April Day 8 Toogong to Bowan Park Royce George Wednesday 26 April Day 9 Bowan Park to Orange Paul Dunn, Glen Liddiard, Kevin Kingston, Joe Galuvao Thursday 27 April Day 10 Orange to Lewis Ponds Tony Butterfield Orange JRL Sportsman's Dinner Friday 28 April Day 11 Lewis Ponds to Dunkeld John Skandalis Panthers Sportsman's Lunch Saturday 29 April Day 12 Dunkeld to Mt Panorama Chris Lawrence Mt Panorama to Carrington Park Panthers vs Wests Tigers NRL game

For more information on Royce's big walk, you can visit the website, or donate to dementia research directly.