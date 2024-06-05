The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the signing of local junior Kai O'Donnell on a two-year deal.

The forward, who played with the Proserpine Brahmans in his junior days, has been in the English rugby league system since 2022.

He helped the Leigh Leopards to promotion to the Super League in his first season with the club, a competition he has remained in ever since.

Prior to that, O'Donnell had made the move to the Canberra Raiders to chase his NRL dream, making his debut and appearing in four matches in the top grade with the green machine during 2020.

A versatile forward who can play at either lock or second-row, the club's director of rugby league Michael Luck welcomed the signing of O'Donnell.

“Kai will add depth and experience to our back row stocks,” Luck said in a statement confirming the news.

“It's always great to bring a North Queenslander home. Kai was part of our Academy in the same class as Reuben Cotter and has always been a highly talented player.

“We believe he will be a fantastic addition to our squad for 2025 and beyond.”

The Cowboys' Academy player will add tremendous depth to the club, who are gearing up for the loss of Kulikefu Finefeuiaki to the Dolphins for the 2025 season.

His departure leaves Heilum Luki and Jeremiah Nanai as the walk-up starters on the edge, but a question mark over options after that, while O'Donnell could also yet find himself in the picture for the number 13 jersey in Todd Payten's side.

O'Donnell will link up with the Cowboys in November for the start of pre-season after the completion of the Super League season and his move back to Australia.