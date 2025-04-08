Latrell Mitchell's move to five-eighth is gaining momentum as South Sydney scrambles for solutions ahead of their Round 5 clash with North Queensland, and he's got the endorsement of a man who knows his game better than most.

Former Rabbitohs head coach Jason Demetriou has thrown his full support behind Mitchell playing in the halves, declaring the explosive fullback has the temperament, skill and vision to thrive at No.6.

With Cody Walker and Jamie Humphreys ruled out through hamstring injuries, the Rabbitohs are on the verge of handing Mitchell the keys to the attack, at least temporarily.

"Latrell can play anywhere but I definitely think long-term he would make a good No.6," Demetriou said, speaking with Newscorp.

"It wouldn't surprise me [if he played five-eighth this weekend]."

Mitchell sparked the idea with a sharp cameo in the role against the Roosters, laying on the match-winner for Isaiah Tass with a deft touch that underlined his attacking nous.

It was a genuine reminder of what he can do when given space, time and the ball in his hands.

"Look at the impact he had on the game at the weekend," Demetriou added.

"He has some of the best ball playing of any half in the competition and he is a bigger body so he can handle the defence in the front line. It also reduces his workload. The other thing he has got is a good, long kick."

With Walker expected to miss the next three weeks and Humphreys sidelined for up to five, Souths coach Wayne Bennett and assistant Ben Hornby named Mitchell at 6 on Tuesday.

On Monday, Mitchell was observed calling shots during attack sets and defending in the front line while still shifting to his familiar left-edge defensive station when required.

Demetriou isn't the only one in the Rabbitohs' orbit advocating for the switch.

"I know Ben Hornby was somebody who was keen on it," he said.

"They need some creativity with Cody gone as well. So that would make sense. He [Latrell] is their most creative player. I think he would be a world-class No.6, to be honest."

English playmaker Lewis Dodd, who missed Monday's training, played NSW Cup last weekend but was cited with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge for a crusher tackle and will be suspended for a week unless he overturns it at the judiciary.

The situation has forced a cascade of changes for the Bunnies, who are also dealing with a fresh hamstring injury to winger Mikaele Ravalawa, expected to miss up to eight weeks.

Alex Johnston remains a week-to-week proposition with rib damage, while Euan Aitken is likely to return to the backline after a brief injury layoff.

Mitchell has not started a game at five-eighth in his NRL career, but the talent has always been there.

In representative footy, he's shifted between fullback, centre and even dabbled in ball-playing roles, always with an eye for space and a confidence to dictate terms.

The shift may not only be a short-term fix but possibly a preview of what lies beyond his fullback years.

As Demetriou points out, it's all about knowing your cattle, and Bennett has never been one to pigeonhole a player.

"I think Wayne is good at knowing what he has available, the best 17 and then putting them in positions that suit the team."