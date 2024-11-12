Former Parramatta Eels winger Bureta Faraimo has landed a new contract allowing him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Departing the NRL at the end of 2017 following stints with the New Zealand Warriors and Parramatta Eels, the winger has been plying his trade overseas in the Super League and RFL Championship - the second-tier of the English Super League.

It has now been confirmed that Faraimo will remain in the RFL Championships with Doncaster for the next two seasons until the end of the 2026 season after signing a new contract.

“When I sat down with the coaching staff towards the end of the season, re-signing Bureta was a priority, the strike he brings on that left side is so hard to find as nothing fazes him," Doncaster Chief Executive Carl Hall said.

“We are delighted he has agreed to stay on for another two years.”

A USA international, it will likely be his last contract, considering he is 34 years old and nearing the end of his playing career.

Making his NRL debut for the Eels in 2014, he scored nine tries in 15 appearances and notched an impressed 31 tries playing in the Queensland Cup for Mackay Cutters.

A member of the NSW Cup Team of the Year in 2014, he was crowned the NSW Cup Player of the Year in the same season.

He has also represented Hull FC and Castleford Tigers playing a total of 148 rugby league matches and scoring 76 tries and 276 points in the process.