Former Penrith Panthers fullback Jarrod Sammut has signed a new deal to continue his rugby league career after last playing with the Barrow Raiders.

Sammut has decided to sign with Workington Town RLFC, who currently compete in the RFL League 1 competition - the third tier of professional rugby league under the English Super League.

With 283 rugby league games under his name, the 36-year-old will add a wealth of experience and skill to the club for the upcoming season. Despite last playing in the NRL in 2009, he registered 38 games for the Penrith Panthers (2007-09).

His career in Australia also included winning back-to-back Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Finals for the Panthers, in which he captained the team for their 2007 win against the Paramatta Eels.

In the international arena, he has represented Malta on 17 different occasions and scored 107 points. Surprisingly, he played one international rugby union test for Malta in 2008.

"We are absolutely delighted to announce that we have re-signed Australian half back Jarrod Sammut for the 2024 season," the club said in a statement.

"Sammut, a proud dual code Maltese international who most recently has been with Cumbrian rivals Barrow Raiders enjoyed a very productive period at Town in 2015 whilst on loan and then after signing permanently in 2016 made 37 appearances and scored 33 tries as he became a huge fan favourite.

"He then went on to play for Leigh, Wigan and London before his stint at Barrow Raiders and his career record shows a return of over 1700 points from just over 300 games to highlight the points potential he will bring to the Workington Town squad.

"Sammut's signing adds significant impact to Town's preparations ahead of what is going to be very competitive 2024 Betfred League 1 division and fuels the ambition of the club to be pushing at the top end of the table.

The signing has been made possible by a number of factors and the solid base the club has built on and off the field over the last 12 months has created a platform to build upon."