St George Illawarra have signed utility Tyrell Fuimaono on a two-year deal.

The 23-year old joins his third NRL club, with previous stints at the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Penrith Panthers.

Fuimaono was thrilled to join the Dragons.

“I’m very excited to get among this group of boys and I’m keen to seize this opportunity that has been presented to me. I’m very grateful and excited to be at the Dragons,” Fuimaono told dragons.com.au.

“I’m looking to get back to my best footy and hopefully make my way into the NRL team. That’s what everyone at this level strives to achieve; to become a consistent fixture in first grade will be really good for me.”

Dragons director of rugby league pathways Ian Millward was excited by the potential of Fuimaono.

“Tyrell has faced a number of injury challenges in recent seasons, but with age on his side we’re excited to see him hopefully reach his potential at our club,” Millward said.

“He is capable of playing in the back row and the centres which will be fantastic for the wider squad’s versatility and depth.

“With fellow young forwards such as Jacob Host, Josh Kerr and Jackson Ford pushing for first grade spots, Tyrell will add another dimension in the competition for spots leading into the season ahead.”