The Perth Bears have continued to develop their maiden squad for the 2027 NRL competition by securing former NSW Blues wrecking ball Siosifa Talakai. \n\nIt is reported by the Daily Telegraph that Talakai has signed a three-year deal with the Western Australian-expansion outfit.\n\nHead coach Mal Maninga is making big moves in the player market after also recently securing four-time premiership winner Scott Sorensen on a deal to head to the west.\n\nThe Perth Bears roster is filling out nicely, which is made up of quality players such as Tyran Wishart, Josh Curran, Nick Meaney, and Toby Sexton. \n\nAlthough they are yet to sign a 'million-dollar' player, every signature Meninga acquires along the way makes them more enticing.\n\nThe Bears have built a strong foundation, drawing similarities to when the Dolphins were recruiting their maiden side.\n\nThe Recliffe outfit bought tough, experienced, and versatile players who will give it their all and go the entire 80 minutes, such as the Bromwich brothers and Felise Kaufusi.\n\nPlayers like Liam Henry, Sorensen, and Talakai all have those attributes in their DNA.\n\nTalakai comes as a crucial signing for the Bears, who can play on an edge or at centre at a high rate.\n\nHe made his State of Origin debut in 2022, where coach Brad Fittler opted to have him come off the bench as an impact utility.\n\nIt might not be the last Shark to cross land all the way to Perth.\n\nThe Tongan-international was just one of many off-contract players at the Sharks, including Jesse Ramien, Will Kennedy, Toby Rudolf, and co-skipper Cam McInnes, who are free agents come November 1 this year.\n\n \n\n \n\n