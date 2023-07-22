Former NSW Blues and Australia winger Blake Ferguson has made a bold statement in regard to the current crop of wingers in the NRL.

Ferguson hasn't played an NRL game since departing the Parramatta Eels in 2021 but has continued to ply his trade overseas and across Australia, lastly for the Thirlmere-Tahmoor Roosters- they currently play in the Group 6 Rugby League competition.

"I honestly believe I could still be up there as a top 5 winger in the NRL after what I have seen this season," Ferguson said on his Twitter on Friday night.

The 2018 NRL premiership winner played for four NRL clubs from his debut in 2009, including the Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters, and the Parramatta Eels leaving each with positive and negative stories about his impact.

Ferguson would also go on to play nine games for the NSW Blues across 2013-16, seven games for Australia between 2016 and 2017 and represented the Indigenous All Stars seven times.

His statement on Twitter caused a stir, with many fans responding to him with their own list. Names in their top five include the likes of Brian To'o, Murray Taulagi, Josh Addo-Carr, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Selwyn Cobbo, and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, among others.