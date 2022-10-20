Former NRL star Nathan Peats is set to return to the Super League in 2023, rejoining former club Huddersfield Giants on a three-year deal.

The 32 year-old hooker previously played for the on a loan deal in 2021, featuring in a dozen Giants games, and will link up with former Rabbitohs and Titans team mate, Chris McQueen, at the club.

After playing strongly for Toulouse Olympique in 2022, Giants head coach Ian Watson believes Peats is the perfect candidate to replace the Canberra Raiders-bound Danny Levi next season.

"I said it when he was here about Nathan - he was one the best nines that I have had the opportunity to work with," Watson told Sky Sports.

"Danny has been great for us, and he is an out-and-out runner, and we have the likes of George Roby who will come through, but where we felt we needed to be better was when it comes to big games.

"His experience, along with the likes of Chris McQueen, was huge, so to put Nathan Peats in with the likes of Kevin Naiqama and Chris Hill as well as Chris McQueen again, while having that balance in the team and the spine is going to be huge for us going forward and potentially take us to another level."

After bouncing around different European clubs over the past few seasons, Peats couldn't wait to rejoin his former club.

"It's been really exciting for me - I didn't really want to leave last year," Peats said. "I had a really great time playing for Huddersfield and under Watto too. We tried to figure things out but right at the end we couldn't get it done.

"I've obviously been in France for the last 10 months, but as soon as I heard the situation and that Watto (Ian Watson) was interested again I couldn't jump at it any quicker."

Peats is currently in Australia with his partner and children, however will return to the UK in the coming weeks to start pre-season with his new side.