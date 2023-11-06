Former NRL player Will Hopoate has officially retired from rugby league.

Hopoate, who has played 215 top-tier games across his time in both the NRL and the English Super League, made the call to hang up the boots at the end of a two-year stint with St Helens.

In those two years, he was involved in the club's successful 2022 campaign, and wound up with 31 games to his name.

Prior to that, he had played 184 games in the NRL across his time with the Manly Sea Eagles, Parramatta Eels and Canterbury Bulldogs.

The bulk of those games came between 2016 and 2021 with the Bulldogs where he managed 124, however, his best form was prior to that during his time with the Sea Eagles and Eels.

Debuting with Manly in 2010, he played 22 games with the club across two seasons and made his New South Wales Origin debut in the second year of his stint on the beaches.

He then departed for a Mormon mission, returning to the NRL in 2014 for another two-year stint with the Parramatta Eels where he played 38 games, during which time he managed the rest of his five State of Origin games.

Hopoate has also played 13 Tests for Tonga, the most recent of those coming in 2022.

Celebrating his 31st birthday earlier this year, Hopoate took to Instagram to announce his retirement.

Josh Reynolds, Andrew Fifita, John Asiata, Curtis Sironen, Kyle Flanagan, Timoteo Lafai, Kieran Foran, Joseph Manu and Jayden Okunbor were among the players to reply to Hopoate's retirement message.

"What a career my brother! Never forget you coming into first grade at such a young age and being so dominant," Foran wrote.

"There hasn't been many others do it like that. And you've upheld that level of standard the whole way throughout your career. Not to mention the man you've been off the field. Pleasure to have done it alongside you brother."