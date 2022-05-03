Former New South Wales Blues coach Laurie Daley has revealed the five Origin debutants he would be selecting across the two states this year, anointing Keaon Koloamatangi, Matt Burton, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Jeremiah Nanai and Selwyn Cobbo as the players who could crack the arena this year.

Daley, who had an illustrious playing career which saw him captain his state and country, coached the Blues between 2013 and 2017.

Playing 23 Origins and 21 Tests during his career, the Junee-born 52-year-old found reasons to include all five players.

Speaking on Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast, Daley said that Koloamatangi is someone who could handle Origin, while Burton's combination gives him an edge in the race to be named at left centre.

“[Koloamatangi] is someone that to me looks that he will be able to handle that next step up in class,” he said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

“Burton might be an option as a left centre or someone who could play on the bench as a utility. He’s got that relationship with the Penrith players, that’ll be so important."

Speaking on Papenhuyzen though, Daley said he could play in a utility role off the bench given his form in recent weeks, with current coach Brad Fittler himself admitting over the weekend the Melbourne gun will be under consideration.

“Papenhuyzen’s form is so irresistible and I think they’ll have to find a spot for him somewhere and that’d be on the bench. The way he’s playing at the moment, he’s a threat every time he’s got the football," Daley added.

“You could only imagine the damage he could do in an Origin game when everyone’s fatigued, if you injected him into the contest and had him playing as a second fullback in that 13 role, just pushing around the middle in support.”

When it came to Queensland, Daley said Cobbo is far less likely to be picked, but may not be far away if injury strikes, while Nanai's consideration for a spot should come far sooner.

“I think Cobbo at this stage will be highly unlikely to make their side but if they do have an injury or two, he will be in the frame. He will develop into a Latrell Mitchell-like player. I don’t think the big occasion would scare him off,” he said.

“[Nanai] there’s something about him that things happen, whether it’s scoring a try, he’s good with the ball in the air, he’s good at running a hole, he whacks in defence, he just looks like someone who’s going to have a massive future.”

Game 1 of the State of Origin series will be played on Wednesday, June 8.