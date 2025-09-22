It feels as if all of the NRL's biggest names of the 2010s are hanging up the boots in 2025.

Following retirement announcements from Jordan Rapana, Kenny Bromwich, and Elliott Whitehead, former NSW Blues star Tariq Sims is the next NRL hero to call time on his career.

At 35 years old, Sims has decided to conclude his illustrious rugby league career, having played professionally for 14 seasons.

In a touching tribute, Sims announced he would be moving on to new ventures in an Instagram post over the weekend.

“As I close this chapter of my career, I want to take a moment to thank the people who made it possible," he wrote.

“To my wife Ashleigh, thank you for your endless love, patience, and support through every high and low.

“This crazy journey wouldn't have been possible without your strength behind me and encouragement to keep pushing when I didn't think I could find it in myself to keep going."

He went on to thank the rest of his family and friends, while also declaring he will remain in rugby league in some form.

"I know I'll continue to be involved in this great game in some capacity… it's in my blood," he said.

Most recently playing for the Catalans Dragons in the Super League, Sims was an instrumental cog of the St George Illawarra Dragons' forward pack for 123 matches, while also playing for the Melbourne Storm, Newcastle Knights, and North Queensland Cowboys throughout his career.