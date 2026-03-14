He once left defenders grasping at thin air.\n\nOn Saturday night, it was the police doing the chasing.\n\nThe Daily Telegraph reported that police sources confirmed Chris Walker, the electric winger who dazzled NRL crowds for over a decade, was taken into custody on the Gold Coast around 8:30pm.\n\nWalker, who is now 46-years-old, played in the NRL from 1999-2011 and played for six clubs.\n\nBesides his famous Brisbane Broncos stint, he also wore the jerseys of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sydney Roosters, Melbourne Storm, Gold Coast Titans and Parramatta Eels.\n\nThe Queensland Origin representative player was part of a remarkable footballing family, being one of three brothers to pull on a Broncos jersey.\n\nBen Walker and Shane Walker were Chris' older brothers, and at one stage in their careers, all of them were playing together for the Brisbane Broncos.\n\nChris Walker scored 87 tries in 163 NRL games and was also part of two grand finals, as well as being part of the Queensland team that won the series in 2001.\n\nNo charges have been laid and details surrounding the incident remain scant.