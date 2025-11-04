Former St George Illawarra Dragons and Penrith Panthers star Trent Merrin has been arrested following allegations of cryptocurrency theft.

According to 9 News, Merrin, who has anointed himself as a dedicated entrepreneur specialising in cryptocurrency in his post-rugby league career, has been charged with allegedly stealing $140,000 worth of the currency.

He was visited by detectives at his home on Tuesday, who escorted him away to Lake Illawarra Police Station after chatting to him on his doorstep.

Accused of fraud, Merrin allegedly accessed the crypto account of a 29-year-old man and transferred $140,000 into his own account.

Police insist the situation is highly complicated, however reports indicate it could be related to Bitcoin.

He is due to face court next month.