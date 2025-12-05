Former Brisbane Broncos, St George Illawarra Dragons and North Queensland Cowboys representative forward Josh McGuire has been charged with alleged serious offences relating to a child.

McGuire, who played 262 NRL games, as well as seven in the English Super League for the Warrington Wolves while also playing eight Tests for Australia, seven for Samoa and 14 State of Origins for Queensland, was reportedly hit with two charges by Queensland police last week.

Per 9News, one of the charges is common assault.

The charges, per the report, relate to the alleged strangulation of a five-year-old child.

It's understood complaints were made to investigators about the former NRL forward's behaviour last week, and that he was brought to the Brisbane Watchhouse and charged on Tuesday.

The former forward was working at the Broncos in a coaching role until the beginning of this year.

McGuire will face Brisbane Magistrates Court relating to the offences on December 17.