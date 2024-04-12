A former NRL prop for the Sydney Roosters, Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs has agreed to sign with a new team for the 2024 season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2017, Vincent Leuluai has joined the Nyngan Tigers, who compete in the Tooheys Group 11 in the Western Rams region.

An Australian Schoolboy in 2013, Leuluai progressed through the junior ranks at the Sydney Roosters and would make his first-grade debut in Round 1 of the 2016 season against the Rabbitohs after playing in that year's World Club Series against St Helens RLFC.

Later that season, he would agree to join the Melbourne Storm before taking up a contract with the Rabbitohs in 2018.

Throughout his career, he was known for his high work rate and solid physique managing five NRL appearances.

“Vincent comes to us after stints in two good systems at the Roosters and the Storm so he understands what it takes to play in the NRL,” Anthony Seibold once said of the prop.