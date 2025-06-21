Temora-born forward Joe Stimson has reportedly signed on with the Castleford Tigers in the English Super League for the remainder of 2025.

The club have one quota spot left having also added former Canterbury forward Tom Amone since the start of the season.

Stimson made his NRL debut with the Melbourne Storm back in 2017, playing three seasons and 51 games for the club, before he shifted to the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2020.

A versatile forward with the ability to play in the middle or on the edge, Stimson began to lose a permanent spot in the side at Belmore, and after 34 games with the club, he made the move to the Gold Coast Titans in 2023.

2024 saw him play more games in reserve grade than first-grade though, and he had to settle for a reserve grade contract this year with the Brisbane Tigers, where he has been a critical part of the QLD Cup outfit's forward pack.

But the 29-year-old has now reportedly signed with Castleford, per total rugby league who report he will arrive in the country this week and could be on the park for the Tigers as soon as next weekend.

“There's a bit gone on behind the scenes with Judah (Rimbu) moving on and we're looking to bring someone in on quota to replace him," head coach Danny McGuire was quoted from a recent press conference.

”The paperwork is taking a little bit of time to get done but I'm hoping someone will be in by the early part of next week. It's pretty much nearly done but I don't want to jinx it.

“He's a middle forward, back-row forward who has played a decent amount in the NRL and got some experience. That's as much as I can give you.”

Castleford, who have only won one of their last four games, are lingering at the wrong end of the Super League table with 4 wins from 15 games to sit in 10th spot.