The Leeds Rhinos have moved quickly to secure one of their most important forwards.

The club has now locked in Keenan Palasia on a three-year contract extension that will keep him in West Yorkshire until at least the end of the 2029 season.

Palasia's new deal takes the former NRL middle off the market long-term after a standout first year in Super League, where he emerged as a genuine leader in the Rhinos' pack and claimed the club's No.13 jersey as his own.

The extension comes just 12 months after Palasia arrived in England on an initial two-year deal, a contract that had already allowed rival clubs to begin circling ahead of the 2027 season, but Leeds have now shut that door emphatically.

Speaking after the deal was finalised, Palasia said he was keen to get his future sorted early so he could focus fully on the season ahead.

"I'm really pleased to get it all sorted before the season starts," Palasia said.

"That was the main thing for me, to get it done so I can fully focus on my footy and hopefully help this club win some silverware."

The 28-year-old admitted his switch to Super League reignited his love for the game after a challenging final stint in the NRL, with Leeds' environment playing a major role in his resurgence.

"Coming off the back of a tough final season in the NRL, coming over here and finding my form again has been massive for me," he said.

"The success of the team has rubbed off on me, and now it's about carrying that through over the next few years."

Palasia made it clear his ambitions extend beyond personal form, with the Challenge Cup and Super League titles firmly in his sights.

"Every professional athlete wants to win competitions," he said.

"We want to challenge for silverware, starting with the Challenge Cup, then pushing for the league and the Super League."

Leeds coach Brad Arthur praised Palasia's development and influence within the group, describing the forward as a player who has taken his game, and leadership, to another level.

"Keenan is very much appreciated by his teammates for the qualities he brings to our group," Arthur said.

"He has matured into a dependable player who puts his team first, and there is still plenty of upside in his game."

With Palasia now locked in long-term, Leeds have secured a crucial building block as they look to re-establish themselves as genuine contenders in the Super League over the coming seasons.