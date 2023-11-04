Former Parramatta Eels forward Kenny Edwards will return to Australia for the 2024 season, joining a new club on a two-year contract.

After spending the last six years in the Super League with clubs such as the Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers, Edwards will finally make his way back to Australia.

Retired from playing professional rugby league, Edwards has joined the Mackay Cutters in the QLD Cup for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

“More than anything, I just want to take my kids home. They're missing Australia and they've been a big influence. They've been wanting to go home now for a couple of years," he said at the time of his release from the Castleford Tigers earlier this year.

“I've got a new opportunity in the next phase of my life so that's another big reason. I work in wellness and mental health in Australia, so through contacts I've made along the way, I've got a job waiting for me.

“I'll get my qualifications and the transition into the next phase of my life, and it'll be a smooth one.”

The 34-year-old appeared in 70 NRL first-grade games for the Parramatta Eels between 2013-2018 - scoring six tries for the blue-and-yellow outfit.

However, he would find himself released from his Parramatta contract in 2018 after a variety of off-incidents. The main one was allegedly fleeing from the police whilst on a suspended license.