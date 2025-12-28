A former NRL winger for the Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast Titans has officially declared interest in the vacant head coaching job of the women's Papua New Guinea side known as the PNG Orchids.

After parting ways with Tahnee Norris earlier this month, the PNG women's team are currently on the lookout for a new head coach as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC), which will be held in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Set to take on Fiji, France and New Zealand in October, former NRL winger David Mead has become the first individual to officially declare an interest in the vacant head coaching role and believes he can turn the nation's misfortunes around.

A 15-time international for Papua New Guinea during his playing days, he played over 230 matches in the NRL and Super League for the Broncos, Titans and Catalans Dragons between 2009 and 2022 seasons.

“I think me putting my hand up to get involved, obviously, I'm a proud Papua New Guinean," he told PNG media outlet TVWAN.

"I've had the opportunity to come to Australia, learn my skills in the rugby league area, played at the highest level and now I want to come back and give back to my country. Whether it's the men's team or the women's team, it doesn't really matter.

“I know the women's team has been struggling for a few years, so if I can come in and help out in any way that I can, I would love to.

My goal or plan is to come in and help assist along the pathways with PNG RFL. Make it as seamless as possible for girls playing in the local competitions or for their NRLW to come in and perform for Orchids.”