Sydney Roosters legend Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is known as one of the most polarising enforcers in NRL history, and it seems he'll go out in the same fashion he carried himself throughout his storied career.

After winning yet another championship, this time with Hull KR in the Super League, ‘JWH' has called time on his footy tenure, but not before pulling off the impossible.

The star is set to be suspended 'forever', after copping a ban on two separate occasions throughout his final match.

He was charged with a Grade B shoulder charge and a Grade A other contrary behaviour.

His poor discipline earned him a two-match suspension, however, for Waerea-Hargreaves, the ban won't play out quite the same as his other ones.

As he is now retiring, the ban will never be carried out, and will forever sit idle as he moves into the next phase of his career.

In true ‘JWH' fashion, the former premiership winner will have his name etched in the history books, as he makes his way back to Australia to link up with the Roosters once again in a mentorship role.