The Wests Tigers have confirmed the signatures of two former NRL outside backs on train and trial contracts for the remainder of the 2025 NRL season.

One of six players to depart the Newcastle Knights at the end of the last season, Krystian Mapapalangi has made the move to the Wests Tigers after previously being linked with a switch to the Super League competition.

Debuting in 2022, he made four appearances in first-grade for the Knights after coming through the South Sydney Rabbitohs (Harold Matthews Cup and SG Ball Cup) and Manly Sea Eagles (SG Ball Cup) pathways system.

Only 22, Mapapalangi was once described by Knights coach Adam O'Brien and former recruiter Alex McKinnon as a superstar in the making. Unfortunately, he was continually plagued by injuries during his time at the club.

The Wests Tigers have also upgraded Izaac Tu'itupou (formerly Thompson) to a train and trial contract for this season after he played four games for the Western Suburbs Magpies in the NSW Cup to begin the year.

Debuting in 2022, Thompson managed 14 appearances and six tries for the Rabbitohs over the past three seasons, with five of those coming in the 2024 NRL season.

A member of the 2023 NSW Cup Team of the Year, he was a key back-up player during his time at the club and helped provide depth and coverage to the outside backs.