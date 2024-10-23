Newcastle Knights centre Krystian Mapapalangi could be on the brink of a transition from the NRL to the Super League in 2025.

The 21-year-old is set to become a free agent, as the Newcastle Knights haven't confirmed an extension with his contract.

Mapapalangi made his debut in 2022 and appeared in four NRL games during the 2024 season. However, uncertainty surrounds his future in the NRL, with recent reports from the Daily Telegraph indicating that he is "bound" for the Super League next year.

His young age could work in his favour, as English clubs may find it easier to negotiate a deal due to recent adjustments to quota regulations for players under 24.

Yet, it remains to be seen whether any team would be willing to take a chance on a player with limited high-level experience.

Despite this, Mapapalangi's versatility could make him an attractive option for potential suitors. He has showcased his ability to play both wing and centre during his time with the Knights.

As several clubs prepare for the 2025 season, many still have quota spots available and are actively seeking new international signings.

With the busy transfer period ahead, the interest in Mapapalangi is likely to intensify.