Ray Warren, the former main commentator of NRL, has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Australian Sports Commission media awards for his services to the sport.

Known as "the voice of rugby league", Warren was a long-time caller before deciding to retire and hang up the microphone. During his career, he commentated a record 99 State of Origin matches and 45 different NRL Grand Final games.

Retiring in 2022, his television career began in 1974 after moving to Sydney in 1969 and worked for 2LF in Young, 2GB radio, Network 10 and Nine's Wide World of Sports throughout his career.

He has also commentated on several other sports, including swimming at the 1990 Commonwealth Games alongside his mentor Norman May.

"I'm so honoured to be added to the list of recipients of this award when I see his name there," Warren said.

"I had a deep-seated passion for broadcasting sport. It didn't matter if it was a Melbourne Cup or the Olympic Games.

"I loved going to work and there's not a lot of people that can say that, but I thank God I can.

"Most importantly, I'd like to thank the people that allowed me to be in their loungerooms or to be at the pub or the club and inviting me into wherever they were at the time, so I thank everybody for that."