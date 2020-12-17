English Super League side Salford have reportedly sent former Manly and Newcastle hooker Danny Levi an appealing offer for the 2021 season, per The Daily Telegraph.

After being cut from the Sea Eagles after one season, the 25-year-old’s future looked in doubt, with the Red Devils now emerging as a potential lifeline for the New Zealand and Samoa international.

There is believed to be some interest from several NRL clubs in the No.9, but Salford are understood to have tabled an enticing offer that would see Levi move abroad to continue his career.

Levi has played 103 games across stints with the Knights and Sea Eagles and featured for the Maori All Stars last year.