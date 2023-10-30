After being one of ten players farewelled by the North Queensland Cowboys, former Emerging Maroons halfback Jake Bourke has signed with a new club.

Born and bred in Townsville, Bourke initially joined the Cowboys mid-way through the 2022 NRL season but failed to make his mark in first grade and earn his maiden NRL debut.

Despite this, the Ignatius Park College graduate has played a starring role for the Townsville Blackhawks at Under-18s and Under-21s level. This would result in him being selected in the Emerging Maroons squad and representing the Blackhawks in the QLD Cup.

“I didn't get my debut but it was a really cool experience, rubbing shoulders with your idols every day,” Bourke reflected via News Corp.

“I'd love to stay here with the Cowboys but unfortunately it wasn't meant to be.”

Aged 21, Bourke has left the Cowboys and has signed a one-year contract to play for Limoux. Limoux compete in France's Elite One Championship - the nation's top division of rugby league.

The club is currently sitting on top of the ladder to begin the new season and it is here that Bourke will link up with former Melbourne Storm prop Darryn Schonig.

“It's come as a bit of a surprise,” Bourke said.

“I was sitting at home one day when my agent called me and asked if I wanted to go to France and play footy.

“I didn't know what to say at first but I thought about it and talked to a few people and I was pretty keen to go over.

“I've never lived anywhere else or played footy anywhere else. It will be a different lifestyle, different serenity, but I'm looking forward to the change.”

It is understood that after a 12-month stint in France, Bourke could very likely move to the English Super League. With strict international quota rules in the competition, if a player spends a year in France, they can sign on as a 'European' player.

“I've not got any expectations but after the season I'd love to go to the Super League and then maybe one day come back to Australia and play NRL,” he said.

The playmaker would go on to recount how he found out he wouldn't be awarded a position on the Cowboys roster for the upcoming 2024 season.

Bourke revealed he was summoned to a meeting with coach Todd Payten and club head of football Micheal Luck to be informed that his time with North Queensland was coming to an end.

“They let me know that there wasn't going to be a position next year for me,” Bourke added.

“I was disappointed, as you would be, but I didn't want to dwell on it too much. There was a little bit of frustration but I didn't get angry or have too many emotions about it.

“I would have loved to play NRL for the Cowboys, who I supported as a kid, but it wasn't meant to be at the moment. Things didn't go my way and I don't want to blame anyone or anything for that.”