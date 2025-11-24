Adam Quinlan, a former NRL fullback for the St George Illawarra Dragons, has been handed a head coaching role for the upcoming 2026 season.\n\nLast playing in the NRL in 2016, Quinlan has been appointed as the new head coach of the Queanbeyan Kangaroos, who compete in the Canberra Raiders Cup.\n\nHis appointment comes after the Kangaroos reached the grand final in 2025 but unfortunately finished two points away (28-26) from winning the premiership against the Queanbeyan Blues.\n\n"Please join with us in congratulating and warmly welcoming our newly appointed 2026 First Grade Coach - Adam Quinlan," a statement from the Kangaroos read.\n\n"Adam needs no introduction. A former NRL player with over 100 first-grade appearances for St George Dragons, St Helens and Hull Kingston Rovers.\n\n"Adam brings the perfect blend of elite experience, leadership, and work ethic. Welcome Adam!"\n\nBefore hanging up the boots on his playing career, Quinlan spent three seasons in the NRL with the Dragons across two separate stints during which he scored nine tries in 29 matches.\n\nApart from his time with the Red V, he played overseas in the Super League competition with St Helens and the Hull Kingston Rovers.