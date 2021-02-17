WARRINGTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Steve Price, head coach of Warrington Wolves looks on ahead of the Betfred Super League match between Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC at The Halliwell Jones Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Warrington, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Former St George Illawarra coach Steve Price is eyeing a return to Australia in hope of securing a new coaching position following his tenure with Super League outfit Warrington, per The Daily Telegraph.

Price is set to step aside from his duties with the Wolves at the end of the season and will now look to return down under.

The 43-year-old managed the Dragons for three seasons before departing the club in 2014 before moving on to work under Shane Flanagan in Cronulla’s premiership-winning side two years later.

Price joined Warrington in 2018 on a two-year deal and has won a Challenge Cup Final whilst also reaching the Super League Grand Final during his spell with the Wolves so far.

“Former Dragons coach Steve Price has announced he will leave Warrington at the end of the season,” The Telegraph’s Michael Carayannis said on 1170 SEN.

“He’s been there for four or five years now after he was part of Cronulla’s coaching staff having left the Dragons.

“He won a Challenge Cup over there, but he’s going to see the season out, then come back to Australia and hopefully find a job in the NRL next year.”

With an overwhelming amount of coaching changeover last season, NRL club’s will be hoping to back in their current head coaches in a conservative manner, with Price set to be on the lookout for a new gig for the 2022 NRL season.