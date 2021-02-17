Former St George Illawarra coach Steve Price is eyeing a return to Australia in hope of securing a new coaching position following his tenure with Super League outfit Warrington, per The Daily Telegraph.

Price is set to step aside from his duties with the Wolves at the end of the season and will now look to return down under.

The 43-year-old managed the Dragons for three seasons before departing the club in 2014 before moving on to work under Shane Flanagan in Cronulla’s premiership-winning side two years later.

Price joined Warrington in 2018 on a two-year deal and has won a Challenge Cup Final whilst also reaching the Super League Grand Final during his spell with the Wolves so far.

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Steve Price will leave the Club at the end of the 2021 season. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/RzRgXxcjfn pic.twitter.com/KZeKlXBdDo — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) February 17, 2021

“Former Dragons coach Steve Price has announced he will leave Warrington at the end of the season,” The Telegraph’s Michael Carayannis said on 1170 SEN.

“He’s been there for four or five years now after he was part of Cronulla’s coaching staff having left the Dragons.

“He won a Challenge Cup over there, but he’s going to see the season out, then come back to Australia and hopefully find a job in the NRL next year.”

A message from the boss 💛💙 Let's make it a season to remember 💪🐺#WeAreTheWire pic.twitter.com/RxYTf151xi — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) February 17, 2021

With an overwhelming amount of coaching changeover last season, NRL club’s will be hoping to back in their current head coaches in a conservative manner, with Price set to be on the lookout for a new gig for the 2022 NRL season.