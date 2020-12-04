Former Melbourne and St George Illawarra star Gareth Widdop is looking for a return to the NRL, and the playmaker has looked to reduce his asking price significantly in order to obtain a move, per The Daily Telegraph.

Widdop, 31, currently has two-years remaining on his deal in the English Super League with Warrington which will see him earn over $800,000-a-season, but could take a pay cut to be closer to his family, which has had a significant effect on his wellbeing.

It’s understood that Widdop initially asked for a contract of around $550,000 to $600,000 a season, but with little interest from NRL club’s due to salary cap constraints as a result of the COVID pandemic, that price could come down as low as $300,000, making him a potential bargain buy.

Widdop had been offered to the Sharks, Cowboys, Dragons and Roosters, but all knocked back potential deals for salary cap reasons.

But with a potential price cut, it’s believed club’s could work around their salary caps to bring in the former star.

One agent told the The Telegraph that the money Widdop is worth is the problem for club’s at the moment.

“No club has any money, that’s the problem. It’s not Gareth’s true value but Gareth would probably max-out at $300,000 now. His true value is around $600,000 to $700,000. It would be a miracle if any club had $500,000 to spare,” they said.

Should Widdop not be able to find a potential suitor in the NRL, he may be forced to go back to Warrington for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Widdop currently hasn’t requested a release from Warrington, but owner Simon Moran has been made aware of Widdop’s desire to live back in Australia.

The Englishman is currently in quarantine in Sydney and is working hard to keep fit.

“Gareth is trying to keep fit in quarantine. I have organised him an exercise bike and dumb bells.” said Widdop’s manager, Paul Sutton, from SFX.