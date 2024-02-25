Jai Field, a former NRL back for the Dragons and Eels has declared he wants to return to the NRL after being an integral part of Wigan Warriors victory over the Panthers in the World Club Challenge

Late in the second half, Field produced a match-winning tackle on Taylan May after the flyer broke through the line and looked destined to score as the scores were 16-12 in favour of Wigan.

The fullback also set up the match-winning try that allowed Jake Wardle to cross the line.

After spending three seasons with the St George Illawarra Dragons (2017-19) and one season at the Parramatta Eels (2020), Field has declared that his ambition is to return to the NRL in the near future.

Although the 26-year-old recently re-signed with Wigan on a four-year contract, it is understood that he will be entertaining offers from NRL clubs for the 2026 season.

“I was at a couple of clubs where you don't really get as much opportunities, or you get blooded as much as what other kids did that were in the same pathway as you,” he said, via The Daily Telegraph.

“That's why we end up over here. For me, you look at people I played before me – Blake Green, Jackson Hastings, they've gone over there now and gone well.

“It's definitely still something you want to go and do. A lot of people are saying you couldn't, but you still can.”

Agreeing to a contract until the end of 2027, Field has been remarkable in the Super League, scoring 49 tries in 59 games after departing the NRL at the end of the 2020 season.

“I got this year and next year and then see what happens from there. I've got a few options here in my favour at Wigan after next year, but everything's always an option,” he added.

“That'll be five years by the end of next year. That's a long stint.”

Wigan Warriors head coach Matty Peet praised Field's performance after yesterday's game, which included a Scott Sattler-like tackle.

“Jai's been doing that in Super League,” coach Matty Peet said.

“What our players have done tonight, I think that's the point I'm making, is be themselves against an outstanding competition. Jai's been saving tries for seasons.

“I can remember a handful of him doing the same thing.

“He's becoming one of those players that when people are against him one-on-one, you expect him to make it. He works very hard on that. He probably saved 2-3 tries tonight, if not more.”