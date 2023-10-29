Former NRL forward Renouf Antoni, who played with the Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters, has signed a new contract.

Antoni left the NRL ahead of the 2023 season to join the Wakefield Trinity in the Super League overseas. He has now decided to re-sign for the club on a two-year contract, keeping him there until at least the end of the 2025 season.

After last being contracted in the NRL by the Sydney Roosters in 2022, having joined from the Bulldogs, he wouldn't play a game for the Bondi club, spending the entire season in the NSW Cup with the North Sydney Bears - the Roosters feeder club at the time.

Despite not playing for the Roosters, he managed 43 first-grade games for the Bulldogs between 2018-2021, scoring 12 points.

In 2018, Atoni played a crucial part in the Bulldogs winning the NSW Cup Grand Final against the Newtown Jets and would later win the NRL State Championship final, defeating the Redcliffe Dolphins (2018 QLD Cup winners).

"Renouf finished the season in a really positive way in 23," Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell said.

"He is a big powerful player who has the best years of his career ahead of him. He's a dynamic ball carrier who will really punish defences over the next couple of years.

"I am delighted to tie him down I'm looking forward to helping him grow his game to reach his full potential."

