A former NRL centre for two different teams, Tim Lafai is reportedly on the lookout for a new team and could potentially find himself back playing in the NRL competition.

Last playing in the NRL in 2020, the centre spent ten seasons in the competition between 2011 and 2020 with the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons.

During his tenure, he made 170 first-grade appearances, scored 50 tries, kicked 26 goals and played in 18 internationals for the Samoan national team, with his first being in 2013.

Currently plying his trade with the Salford Red Devils in the Super League, Lafai is set to depart the club and return to Australia after attracting the interest of several rival overseas teams, per League Express.

This comes after he joined the club in 2022 and has gone on to become one of the team's best signings in recent history - scoring 19 tries in 64 matches.

Aged 33, Lafai will likely continue his playing career, but his next destination has yet to be confirmed.