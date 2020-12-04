After an amazing 474 game career at St. Helens, Canterbury, St George Illawarra and also playing for Great Britain and England, veteran James Graham looks set to enter life as a coach after deciding to hang up the boots to end an illustrious rugby league playing career.

Graham, 35, has made it known that he is keen to get into the coaching ranks post-playing and has a wealth of experience and knowledge that has the makings of a good mentor.

Graham said that as long as he’s allowed back into Australia, coaching is the next big chapter in his life, with St George Illawarra the club that has been discussed as a potential destination.

“As long as I’m allowed back in, the plan is to come back to Sydney,” Graham told SEN’s Andrew Voss.

“It’s been our family home there now for a number of years and that’s where we see ourselves starting off this next chapter.

“[I’m] having a few talks with St. George about some possible employment opportunities, so keeping my eyes open for that. “[I’m] excited for the future.”

The Englishman capped off a stellar career with a thrilling English Super League title victory over Wigan in a game decided in the dying seconds.