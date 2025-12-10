Former NRL and Super League star Blake Ferguson will continue his rugby league career in 2026, proving he still has it in him to compete on the footy field.

Love Rugby League has reported that the premiership winner is set to link up with Group 10 outfit Orange CYMS after a strong season with the Wellington Cowboys.

Ferguson has enjoyed a remarkable post-NRL chapter, becoming one of the headline players of the Peter McDonald Premiership.

In 2025, the ex-Kangaroos and NSW Blues winger finished as the competition's second-top point scorer with 182 points, behind only Forbes Magpies sharpshooter Nicholas Greenalgh.

A proven try-scorer at every level, Ferguson crossed for 13 tries this season as the Cowboys reached the semi-finals before being eliminated by Mudgee.

Set to turn 36 in March, Ferguson remains one of rugby league's most experienced outside backs.

His professional career began with the Cronulla Sharks in 2009, later starring for Canberra Raiders, the Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eeels, as well as the Leigh Leopards in the UK.

Across 267 club games he scored 154 tries and kicked 24 goals, while also representing Australia in seven Tests and New South Wales in nine State of Origin appearances, including a starring role in NSW's 2019 series win.

Ferguson previously helped Leigh earn promotion in 2022, scoring 21 tries in just 16 appearances and lifting both the 1895 Cup and the Championship League Leaders' Shield.

Orange CYMS finished fifth in the regular season this year but pushed through to the preliminary final before falling short against Dubbo CYMS.

With Ferguson's arrival, the club will be hoping to take the next step in 2026.