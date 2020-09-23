Kieran Foran’s much vaunted return to Brookvale could prove to create more problems than it solves with his homecoming potentially seeing Josh Schuster heading for the exit.

On the Tuesday night edition of NRL 360, league scribe Paul Kent stated that Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler harbours ambitions to play Foran at hooker.

Following this information, fellow journalist Danny Weidler reported that should this change in position come to fruition, it will cause Schuster to seek a release from his contract with Manly.

“Des wants to play him at hooker,” Kent said on Fox League.

“Manase Fainu is not back until at least July next year, so they are going to play a good half of next season without an experienced dummyhalf.

“Kieran is not an experienced hooker, but he can pass and he is a great competitor and he’s a footballer.”

However Weidler stated that should a contract be tabled for the 30 year old, then Schuster will not be at Brookvale next season.

“Schuster’s agent Mario Tartak has told Manly that if Foran signs then Schuster wants a release,” Weidler said on Channel 9.

Despite only managing a singular career appearance, the teenaged Schuster is seen as the club’s long-term number six.

Nevertheless, veteran journalist Paul Crawley claimed that Foran should be Manly’s top priority.

“If Manly can get him for $300,000 that sort of figure that is value,” Crawley said.

“Manly have had so many injuries this season and that has had a big impact on their team.

“If you look how Api Koroisau has made such of a dramatic impact on Penrith and with Fainu out and Des had both of those last year.

“Daly Cherry-Evans is missing a really solid dummyhalf.”

Although Kent stated that Foran may well find himself in the number nine jersey, The Australian’s Brent Read believes that it is at six that the Kiwi international will do the most damage.

“Last weekend showed how much Manly need Foran because Daly Cherry-Evans was just one out,” Read said.

“He was doing everything on his own, but he didn’t have a lot of help. They had Lachlan Croker at No.6 and no disrespect to him, but he is not Kieran Foran.

“I think Foran will play No.6, Dylan Walker will go to the centres and Cade Cust will play hooker.

“I think as long as Kieran stays fit they will have a great season next year.”