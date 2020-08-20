Bulldogs veteran Kieran Foran could be set to take a 70 per cent pay cut in order to play on for a further three seasons, while a multi-year deal won’t be offered by Canterbury, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The luckless five-eighth would be set to cut over $2 million in order to confirm his stay in the NRL for multiple seasons, with the out-of-contract Bulldog already rejecting a one-year deal to remain at Belmore.

The Bulldogs had offered Foran a base $300,000 contract, with the offer now removed from the negotiating table as the 30-year-old seeks a longer stay.

Foran’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2020 season after being paid $1 million for the past three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Entering the twilight of his career, Foran is set to face a pay cut and have his name written into the books at an estimated $300,000 to $350,000 per season.

While age is a concern for any potential takers, it’s Foran’s unlucky run with injuries that will shape his chances of securing the best deal possible.

Having played just 37 of a possible 62 games since joining the Bulldogs, Foran has struggled to string together a long-run of matches at Belmore.

While the injuries remain in question, his form does not. Foran has managed to score two tries and assist 10 in his 11 matches this season, also adding two linebreaks and 12 linebreak assists.

The Knights, Tigers and Sea Eagles have all been rumoured to be chasing Foran’s signature, with the latter eager to reunite the five-eighth with Des Hasler.