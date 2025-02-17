Gold Coast Titans veteran Kieran Foran has avoided a suspension after being slapped with a careless high tackle charge by the NRL's match review committee.

The five-eighth and halfback, who could be heading into the final year of his NRL career in 2025 as a bench playing utility, was pinged for a high tackle during the Gold Coast's heavy pre-season challenge defeat at the hands of the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday.

The first half tackle came against Brisbane second rower Brendan Piakura, with Foran penalised and subsequently put on report.

The match review committee have handed down a Grade 3 careless high tackle charge against Foran, who now has three offences on his record.

That will see him pay a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea, or face a two-match suspension if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

No other charges were handed down by the NRL's match review committee from Sunday afternoon's NRL pre-season challenge triple header.

In the clash between the Bulldogs and Wests Tigers, Danny Gabrael, Tristan Hope and Tony Sukkar were all placed on report, while Dylan Egan was placed on report in the later game between the Dragons and Roosters.

All four were for dangerous tackles and penalised at the time, although none faced further repercussions.