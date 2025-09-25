While he may have hung up the boots in the NRL arena, departing Gold Coast Titans veteran Kieran Foran has revealed he could don a familiar logo one last time.

In an epic display of loyalty and love for the jersey, Foran has revealed his desire to play for the New Zealand Kiwis one last time.

With 31 Tests to his name, Foran has admitted that it would be "Hard to say no" should the Kiwis call his number.

"If the opportunity presents itself and they feel I can really add value in that side, then, I'll jump at it," Foran told NRL.com.

"Some of the best moments of my career have been playing for the Kiwis, and if I was given an opportunity to do that one last time, I would fully immerse myself in it and go after it like no other, because I would have nothing to leave in the tank."

He admitted that he believes he has what it takes to lace the boots one last time, and will on call should New Zealand coach Stacey Jones reach out.

"The body's feeling good enough to certainly squeeze out a few more games… but we'll just wait and see how the back-end of the season goes," he said.

"I'm sure if Stacey needs me, he'll reach out."

While 2025 would be the final year that Foran will feature as a Kiwi, it would be the first of many for superstar Titans teammate Keano Kini.

He recently swore his allegiance to New Zealand, with his hand up for a Kiwis call-up in 2025.

"I'm available... I'm just waiting to hear from Stacey but hopefully I can play for my country," he said at the Titans awards night last Tuesday.