In a move that is almost certain to be beneficial for broadcasters and consumers alike, the NRL are set to had News Corp the exclusive rights to broadcast each and every pre-season contest in 2022.

According to a report from The Daily Telegraph on Saturday, although the impending deal has yet to be signed off, the move towards greater coverage of the competition's product across the summer months has been on the league's 'to do' list for the past pair of seasons.

There have also been suggestions that the fortnightly warm-up stage throughout next February will see a marathon stretch of nine NRL and NRLW on a singular day, with the first contest slated for 1pm and the last to kick-off at 9pm.

As it currently stands, the pre-season period for the men's competition will take place between February 18 and 28.

Journalist Dave Riccio has suggested that games will be held on each day between Thursday-Monday, with each of the league's 16 teams lining up twice across the period.

Though the final pre-season fixture ahead of Round 1 on March 10 has yet to be released, Riccio stated that a number of clashes had all but been confirmed.

The scribe suggested that Penrith's practice match schedule would consist of clashes against Cronulla and Parramatta.

Craig Fitzgibbon's side will also take on Canterbury to round out their first steps for the season, with one of their two games poised to take place at the recently refurbished Shark Park.

Given Fitzgibbon's arrival along with names like Hynes, Finucane and the return of former Dragons skipper, Cam McInnes, gate takings for this Shire scheduled clash are set to be healthy.

Riccio also claimed that the Raiders and Roosters will meet, the Bulldogs will take on the Knights in the first week of the period and that Melbourne will play both of their games south of the Murray River.

The Charity Shield between South Sydney and St George Illawarra is also tipped to return to Mudgee.

All of these and the remainder of the card will be available for viewing by Foxtel and Kayo subscribers.