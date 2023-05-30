The first major bye week of the 2023 NRL season has seen no major changes to Zero Tackle's MVP race, with only a pair of scoring players in the top ten.
They both come at the bottom of the top bunch, with Cody Walker registering a single vote to retain ninth position, while Addin Fonua-Blake scored 13 votes for the New Zealand Warriors against the Brisbane Broncos to move into the top ten, albeit 61 votes behind leader Payne Haas.
Haas, Latrell Mitchell, Reece Walsh, Nicho Hynes, David Fifita and Cameron Munster, who are the top six, all didn't play on the weekend through State of Origin, while fullback Dylan Edwards had a bye at the Panthers. Campbell Graham, who was next in the pecking order, also missed out with injury.
It means none of the players in the race to mow down Haas, who leads by a staggering 49 votes, missed an opportunity to close the gap to Haas.
From outside the top ten, North Queensland Cowboys' fullback Scott Drinkwater made up some ground with a 16-vote performance to sit 12th overall, while Dylan Brown managed a perfect 20 and sits 22nd.
Brown was joined by Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Joseph Tapine - who could beginning another surge through the second half of the year after doing the same last year - as the only players to receive 20 votes in Round 13.
Greg Marzhew and Kalyn Ponga split the top votes for the Newcastle Knights in their win over the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday, while Jamayne Isaako and Anthony Milford did the same for the Dolphins in their win over the St George Illawarra Dragons on Thursday in Redcliffe.
Here are all the votes from Round 13.
The Dolphins vs St George Illawarra Dragons
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jamayne Isaako
|Anthony Milford
|Anthony Milford
|Jamayne Isaako
|4
|Anthony Milford
|Jamayne Isaako
|Jamayne Isaako
|Anthony Milford
|3
|Connelly Lemuelu
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|2
|Jacob Liddle
|Connelly Lemuelu
|Jacob Liddle
|Connelly Lemuelu
|1
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Jacob Liddle
|Mark Nicholls
|Jacob Liddle
Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|4
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|3
|Will Penisini
|Will Penisini
|Bailey Simonsson
|Wiremu Greig
|2
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Wiremu Greig
|Bailey Simonsson
|Wiremu Greig
|Will Penisini
New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canberra Raiders
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|4
|Josh Papalii
|Josh Papalii
|Josh Papalii
|Josh Papalii
|3
|Albert Hopoate
|Corey Horsburgh
|Albert Hopoate
|Corey Horsburgh
|2
|Isaiah Tass
|Albert Hopoate
|Isaiah Tass
|Albert Hopoate
|1
|Jarrod Croker
|Isaiah Tass
|Corey Horsburgh
|Cody Walker
Newcastle Knights vs Manly Sea Eagles
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Greg Marzhew
|Kalyn Ponga
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
|4
|Dominic Young
|Greg Marzhew
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|3
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Jacob Saifiti
|Bradman Best
|2
|Kalyn Ponga
|Jacob Saifiti
|Toafofoa Sipley
|Jacob Saifiti
|1
|Jacob Saifiti
|Dominic Young
|Tyson Gamble
|Toafofoa Sipley
Top Ten
|1
|Payne
Haas
|0
|161
|2
|Latrell
Mitchell
|0
|112
|3
|Reece
Walsh
|0
|101
|4
|Nicho
Hynes
|0
|98
|5
|David
Fifita
|0
|95
|6
|Cameron
Munster
|0
|94
|6
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|94
|8
|Campbell
Graham
|0
|85
|9
|Cody
Walker
|1
|83
|10
|Addin
Fonua-Blake
|13
|82