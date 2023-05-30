The first major bye week of the 2023 NRL season has seen no major changes to Zero Tackle's MVP race, with only a pair of scoring players in the top ten.

They both come at the bottom of the top bunch, with Cody Walker registering a single vote to retain ninth position, while Addin Fonua-Blake scored 13 votes for the New Zealand Warriors against the Brisbane Broncos to move into the top ten, albeit 61 votes behind leader Payne Haas.

Haas, Latrell Mitchell, Reece Walsh, Nicho Hynes, David Fifita and Cameron Munster, who are the top six, all didn't play on the weekend through State of Origin, while fullback Dylan Edwards had a bye at the Panthers. Campbell Graham, who was next in the pecking order, also missed out with injury.

It means none of the players in the race to mow down Haas, who leads by a staggering 49 votes, missed an opportunity to close the gap to Haas.

From outside the top ten, North Queensland Cowboys' fullback Scott Drinkwater made up some ground with a 16-vote performance to sit 12th overall, while Dylan Brown managed a perfect 20 and sits 22nd.

Brown was joined by Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Joseph Tapine - who could beginning another surge through the second half of the year after doing the same last year - as the only players to receive 20 votes in Round 13.

Greg Marzhew and Kalyn Ponga split the top votes for the Newcastle Knights in their win over the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday, while Jamayne Isaako and Anthony Milford did the same for the Dolphins in their win over the St George Illawarra Dragons on Thursday in Redcliffe.

