Israel Folau could have his rugby league career revived by the British Rugby League’s New York franchise.

According to The Daily Telegraph, New York chief executive Ricky Wilby called the former Wallaby to pitch to him joining the club.

While no official offer was made, a follow-up conversation is expected in the coming weeks.

The report states that New York officials believe Folau showed preliminary interest in joining the club.

“It was an introductory call to explain the community ethos behind the club and about how we will engage with all groups across the New York area,” Wilby told The Daily Telegraph.

“We also spoke about how we want to grow the team and game organically in the United States and how the large foundations of what this club will be built on will be community-based. But I don’t want to people to think we have automatically signed him.”

It is understood that Folau is still weighing up other options.

The NRL has banned the 30-year old from returning to Australian rugby league.