Bryan Fletcher and Joel Caine have named their top five signings ahead of the 2021 season, per SEN.

Several clubs have made great strides since the conclusion of their 2020 campaigns, with the Titans, Bulldogs and Warriors being major players this off-season.

Fletcher opted for former Sea Eagles star and new Warriors recruit Addin Fonua-Blake as the biggest move so far, with Tino Fa’asuamaleaui’s move north to the Gold Coast just behind.

Caine opted for Fa’asuamaleaui ahead of Fonua-Blake, with the former Storm star’s new teammate David Fifita also in both lists following his move from the Broncos.

Bryan Fletcher’s top five

5 Jack Bird (Brisbane to St. George Illawarra)

4 David Fifita (Brisbane to Gold Coast)

3 Kyle Flanagan (Sydney to Canterbury-Bankstown)

2 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Melbourne to Gold Coast)

1 Addin Fonua-Blake (Manly to New Zealand)

Joel Caine’s top five

5 Reimis Smith (Canterbury-Bankstown to Melbourne)

4 James Tamou (Penrith to Wests Tigers)

3 David Fifita (Brisbane to Gold Coast)

2 Addin Fonua-Blake (Manly to New Zealand)

1 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Melbourne to Gold Coast)