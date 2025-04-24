Anzac Round in the NRL brings with it a number of games that could continue this season's trend of unpredictableness, and a handful of others that should be one way car crashes.

Last weekend, we landed two of our five try-scorers, while another - Sua Fa'alogo - failed to take his place in the Melbourne Storm side, although the player in his position scored.

Each week on Zero Tackle, we take a crack at predicting five try-scorers for the weekend ahead, as well as a value play of the week.

Here are our tips for this weekend.

Ali Leiataua (New Zealand Warriors)

The Warriors' outside back has been heavily involved across his six appearances this year, adding almost 100 metres per contest and making 11 tackle busts.

He has crossed for three tries, and will be an enticing prospect against the Newcastle Knights, who are struggling at both ends of the park and have to travel to Auckland on a five-day turnaround heading into this game.

Leiataua is overdue to score, having not landed a try since Round 3, and his running style should leave him holding the upper hand in an outside back match-up against Dane Gagai and James Schiller.

Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)

The evening game on Anzac Day could be a smash-up. The South Sydney Rabbitohs have a horrendous record in Melbourne, and more than that, are heading there after making 400 tackles last week against the Bulldogs.

They run into a Melbourne buzz saw who will have had a week from hell at training under Craig Bellamy after letting a 16-2 lead against the Dolphins slip last weekend.

The outside backs should have a field day, and Xavier Coates, on the end of Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes, could be in for a mammoth game.

Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys)

The Cowboys and Titans looks like one of those games that could go either way this weekend, but whichever way the result pans out, points should be the order of the day.

Neither team are known for their grind in defence, and there are attacking weapons at both ends of the park.

One of them is Scott Drinkwater, and given the Titans do have a tendancy to fall asleep through the middle third at times each weekend, the Cowboys fullback should threaten regularly throughout the course of this game.

Savelio Tamale (Canberra Raiders)

The Dolphins have turned a corner, and you can never quite know which Raiders are going to turn up despite their start to the season, so this Sunday afternoon game could be anything.

Despite that, we can see plenty of points coming in this one. Both teams like to play expansive styles, and have defensive fragilities on the edges.

Savelio Tamale has been one of the genuine bright spots of the Raiders over the opening six weeks, though, and it's not hard to envision him crossing for a try at some point in this game, adding to the three in seven games he has to date.

Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)

Ronaldo Mulitalo has been strangely quiet this year when it has come to try-scoring, only landing one in seven appearances to date.

The Sharks winger, though, hasn't been failing to score through a lack of effort.

He has 157 metres per game, 23 tackle busts, 6 line breaks, and 3 try assists to his name - rare for a winger.

He is overdue to have a barnstormer of a game, and with the Tigers dishing up some different ideas at both ends of the park, Mulitalo should have room to breathe at some point in this game.

Value play of the week: Dylan Egan (St George Illawarra Dragons)

There are plenty of outsiders for a try this weekend, particularly with the competition panning out the way that it is, but we can't go past youngster Dylan Egan to find his way over on Aznac Day.

Egan has a running style that should trouble the Roosters, particularly against the second string off the bench, and his effort and intensity have already seen him cross for an NRL-level try.

Don't be surprised if he adds to that on Friday.