Of one of the many, many reasons we all love rugby league is its unpredictability.
I can't tell you the last time a pre-season predicted top eight came to pass.
There's always a host of teams who outshine their standing while some teams just simply can't live up to their own hype.
2025 is no different.
I'd even go so far as to suggest that 2025 is a special case altogether. Look at the fact that the Penrith Panthers rode the bottom of the table for weeks.
Today we are here to look at a few of those occurrences that were somewhat, or totally, un believeavle back in late February.
I'm nothing if not humble. I'm more than happy to admit where I've been wrong. Unfortunately it happens so often it has become a habit.
Below are five statements I thought I'd never be typing in the pre-season:
1. The Bulldogs, Raiders and Warriors are the top three
With the greatest of respects to the three teams being mentioned here, no one in the entire universe could have predicted they'd be sitting first, second and third heading into Origin 2.
Everyone and their dog had the Storm has the Premiership favourites while the Panthers, Broncos and Sharks were the pre-season heavyweights.
If you'd had told me that one of the Dogs, Raiders and Warriors were in the top three, I'd have doubted you. Two? No chance! Three? You're talking NSW Cup!?
Rugby League it at its best when anyone can beat anyone on their day. Right now, it very much feels this way.
Other than, of course, the big three sides of the Dogs, Raiders and Warriors.
The rise of players such as Toby Sexton, Kaeo Weekes and Luke Metcalf has been an absolute joy to watch.
Can these three sides keep it up and lock in top four spots? Right now, it looks very much as though they can!