Of one of the many, many reasons we all love rugby league is its unpredictability.

I can't tell you the last time a pre-season predicted top eight came to pass.

There's always a host of teams who outshine their standing while some teams just simply can't live up to their own hype.

ADVERTISEMENT

2025 is no different.

I'd even go so far as to suggest that 2025 is a special case altogether. Look at the fact that the Penrith Panthers rode the bottom of the table for weeks.

Today we are here to look at a few of those occurrences that were somewhat, or totally, un believeavle back in late February.

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm nothing if not humble. I'm more than happy to admit where I've been wrong. Unfortunately it happens so often it has become a habit.

Below are five statements I thought I'd never be typing in the pre-season: