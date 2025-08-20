The race for the services of Sydney Roosters playmaker Sandon Smith has reportedly reached five clubs.

While it has been widely reported that he was set to lock up a deal with the Newcastle Knights in the coming weeks, and was even set to tour the Hunter-based club this week, new reports suggest the St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs are also showing interest.

The Knights leading the race for his signature may not come as a surprise, with the club looking for an option to partner with marquee recruit Dylan Brown in the halves next year.

The other two clubs involved in the chase are the Canberra Raiders and North Queensland Cowboys.

It's unclear what role he would play at the Raiders, given the performances of five-eighth Ethan Strange this year, while the North Queensland Cowboys are looking for a long-term halves partner for Tom Dearden.

Clubs could also chase Smith as a utility.

Despite the reports suggesting mounting interest in him, his manager Gavin Orr, speaking to Wide World of Sports' The Mole, said the Roosters have still not given him clearance to negotiate his immediate future, given he is still contracted to the tri-colours for 2026. Orr did confirm that five clubs have asked for an update on the situation.

"Canberra, the Cowboys, Dragons, Souths and Newcastle have all asked me where things are at with Sandon," Orr said.

"We can't talk at this stage, but it seems likely he will move on.

"He has been man of the match in the NSW Cup the past two weeks, but the first grade is also playing well, so he can't get a crack."

As it stands, Smith's days at the Roosters appear numbered, with the tri-colours still looking to sign Daly Cherry-Evans for next year, which would bump Sam Walker to five-eighth, Hugo Savala back to the bench, and leave no space for Smith anywhere in the 17.