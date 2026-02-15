Why his role is so important

Sam Walker is considered one of the most naturally talented halves of his generation.

In a short NRL career, he has already shown an ability to play what he sees in front of him and create opportunities for the Roosters that most halves simply do not see coming.

He has that instinctive football brain, the confidence to take on defensive lines, and the creativity to manufacture points even when the structure breaks down.

Walker also has the pedigree. As the son of Ben Walker, and coming from the famous Walker brothers family line, Ben, Shane and Chris, he has been surrounded by rugby league knowledge and expectation his entire life.

The Roosters do not just view him as a talented young half. They view him as a long term franchise player, someone who can be at the centre of their premiership window for the next decade.

That is why his role in 2026 is so important. The Roosters are not entering the season to simply compete. They are entering the season with genuine premiership expectations, and Sam Walker is a critical part of whether that becomes reality.

He is the halfback who can unlock their strike, build momentum, and control the tempo of games. Even with the arrival of Daly Cherry-Evans, the Roosters still need Walker to be the player who can take a match by the throat when the moment arrives.

What needs to improve

The biggest improvement area for Walker is learning the balance between brilliance and control. His best football comes when he plays with freedom, takes on the line, and backs his instincts. But in the biggest matches, particularly when the Roosters are under pressure, it has been noted that he can overplay his hand or take risks that are unnecessary.

That is the fine line for elite halves. You must take risks to win games, but the key is knowing when to take them, how often to take them, and what the match situation demands.

Walker needs to keep developing that game management awareness, which will naturally come with experience, but it must lift quickly if the Roosters are going to meet their expectations in 2026.

His durability is another factor. Walker has had injury interruptions that have stalled his development and momentum. Those kinds of injuries can take time to fully recover from, and they can impact confidence, timing, and rhythm in big moments. For Walker to reach his ceiling, he needs a consistent season of football where he is building week to week.

He also needs to keep working on his longer kicking game. That is one of the areas where Daly Cherry-Evans will help by sharing the responsibility, but Walker still needs to develop that part of his game if he is going to become a complete controlling halfback.

Defensively, he has improved, and he continues to work on it, but he attracts a lot of traffic. Opposition teams target him, and he needs to keep making his tackles and staying composed under fatigue.

Why his improvement matters

If the Roosters are going to turn an eighth placed finish into a premiership charge in 2026, Sam Walker has to evolve from a talented young half into a genuine match controlling leader. The arrival of Daly Cherry-Evans will help enormously, but Walker cannot become a passenger. He must still develop the confidence and authority to manage the team when required, rather than relying on Daly to take over everything.

The Roosters will be hoping Daly Cherry-Evans can have a similar influence to what Cooper Cronk once had at the club, particularly in mentoring and elevating the halves around him. But Walker still needs to be the long term driver of this team. That means learning how to deliver the right play at the right time under pressure, building his kicking game, and becoming more consistent in big matches.

Walker already has the tempo, the creativity and the natural ability. What comes next is the maturity, the control, and the decision making that separates talented halves from premiership winning halfbacks. If he takes that step in 2026, the Roosters become a genuine threat to win the competition. If he doesn't, they may still be a strong side, but they will fall short of the standard the club expects.