The St George Illawarra enter 2026 with expectations rising among fans, pundits and club personnel alike.
After finishing 15th in 2025, the Dragons put together a season that, while low on ladder position, was high on effort and close contests.
The Red V fought in game after game, with around a dozen matches decided by six points or less. They competed hard against some of the competition's best, grinding out big wins over teams such as Penrith and the Melbourne Storm, showing resilience that many hadn't seen from this joint venture for a long time.
Shane Flanagan arrived as head coach in 2024 after a premiership-winning tenure with the Cronulla Sharks. The belief at the club is that Flanagan's experience, tactical nous and eye for talent can rebuild the Dragons into a long-term competitive force. He has been given control of recruitment, development pathways and playing culture, and has blooded a series of young players from the 2024 SG Ball premiership winning side that demolished the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in the grand final.
Some of that young talent has already transitioned into 1st grade, and several of those players will take natural progression into 2026. The Dragons lost a few players to the Bulldogs after that SG Ball premiership, but most of the core that brought success at that level remain at the club and are pushing for NRL football already.
Despite the optimism, there are still question marks around key positions. There is genuine curiosity and pressure around whether Daniel Atkinson, a recruit from the Sharks, can solve the halfback problem at the club. There are lingering fan discussions and media noise over Kyle Flanagan's position in the halves, with some supporters referencing past nepotism claims and calling for clearer direction in the spine.
The joint venture's traditional fanbase in both Kogarah and Wollongong is passionate and vocal, and expectations are that this club should be much more competitive than their 2025 ladder position suggests.
The Dragons begin their 2026 campaign in Las Vegas against the Bulldogs, a match that could be treated almost like a grand final for both sides. For the Bulldogs it's a homecoming on the world stage, and for the Dragons it is an opportunity to beat a rival early, build confidence and set a tone for the season.
What the St George Illawarra showed in 2025 was that they could hang with strong opposition and compete across 80 minutes. What they need to improve is turning those close contests into consistent wins, finding stability in key spine positions, and converting gritty effort into football outcomes that matter on the ladder.
For that to happen, there are at least five players who will need to raise their performance in 2026. The Dragons' finals hopes, the security of the coaching staff, and the belief taking hold among supporters will hinge on those improvements.
1. Luciano Leilua
Why his role is so important
Luciano Leilua enters 2026 at 29 years old, officially beginning his 12th season in the NRL. A St George Dragons junior from the Hurstville area, Leilua returned to the club in 2024 and has delivered a mix of strong performances and frustrating ones. Luciano has always been a player capable of swinging momentum. At his best, he is a barnstorming edge runner, an aggressive defender, and a genuine second phase weapon with the ability to offload and keep play alive.
The Dragons need him because he plays in a position that can either stabilise an edge or completely expose it. He is one of the more experienced strike forwards in their squad, and his role becomes even more important as Shane Flanagan continues to blood younger players and build combinations. When Leilua is on, he gives the Dragons a physical edge presence that forces opposition halves and centres to make tough defensive decisions.
His influence also directly impacts the Dragons' outside backs. With the club developing and recruiting talent out wide, and with proven operators like Valentine Holmes in the backline, Leilua has the ability to create space, momentum and broken play that unlocks strike players around him. If Luciano is playing with intent, aggression and discipline, it lifts the entire edge.
What needs to improve
Luciano's 2025 season was another mixed year, and that has been the story of his career far too often. Rocks and diamonds is the best way to describe him. He can be a nightmare to defend against one week, then drift out of games the next.
His metres again sat below the 100 metre mark, which is not enough for a player of his size and ability. His tackle efficiency hovered around the 91 percent range, which is below the standard he needs to hold if the Dragons are going to improve defensively. His attacking explosiveness also dipped. He recorded only one line break in 2025, when his career average is closer to four per season. That tells the story of a player who is not consistently bending the line or breaking tackles the way he is capable of.
The positive is that Leilua produced his best offload season in a long time. That second phase play is something he must maintain, because it is one of the unique weapons he brings to the Dragons. The challenge is doing it while still completing his defensive work and maintaining discipline. The Dragons cannot afford an edge forward who gives away soft metres, misses tackles, or fades out of matches.
Luciano needs to lift his aggression in defence, push his tackle efficiency back above 92 percent, and bring more punch in attack. The club does not need him to be perfect. They need him to be consistent.
Why his improvement matters
Luciano Leilua is entering a season where the pressure is real. It appears he has returned to preseason fitter, and there is no surprise there. The Dragons have young forwards emerging, and there is a growing pipeline of players who will be pushing for spots. Luciano will also be well aware that the club's roster is evolving, with players like Keaon Koloamatangi arriving in 2027. If Leilua wants to hold his spot long term and remain on a strong salary, he has to deliver a big year in 2026.
If Luciano plays close to his potential consistently, it becomes a massive positive for St George Illawarra. It gives the Dragons a genuine edge threat, improves their ability to build pressure through second phase play, and helps bring the best out of the strike talent around him. It also helps protect the halves by creating momentum and forcing defensive compressions.
Luciano has always been considered a huge talent. The issue is that he has never consistently played at his peak for long enough to go to the next level. At 29, he is in the second half of his career, and this season shapes as one of the most important of his entire NRL journey.