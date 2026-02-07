The St George Illawarra enter 2026 with expectations rising among fans, pundits and club personnel alike.

After finishing 15th in 2025, the Dragons put together a season that, while low on ladder position, was high on effort and close contests.

The Red V fought in game after game, with around a dozen matches decided by six points or less. They competed hard against some of the competition's best, grinding out big wins over teams such as Penrith and the Melbourne Storm, showing resilience that many hadn't seen from this joint venture for a long time.

Shane Flanagan arrived as head coach in 2024 after a premiership-winning tenure with the Cronulla Sharks. The belief at the club is that Flanagan's experience, tactical nous and eye for talent can rebuild the Dragons into a long-term competitive force. He has been given control of recruitment, development pathways and playing culture, and has blooded a series of young players from the 2024 SG Ball premiership winning side that demolished the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in the grand final.

Some of that young talent has already transitioned into 1st grade, and several of those players will take natural progression into 2026. The Dragons lost a few players to the Bulldogs after that SG Ball premiership, but most of the core that brought success at that level remain at the club and are pushing for NRL football already.

Despite the optimism, there are still question marks around key positions. There is genuine curiosity and pressure around whether Daniel Atkinson, a recruit from the Sharks, can solve the halfback problem at the club. There are lingering fan discussions and media noise over Kyle Flanagan's position in the halves, with some supporters referencing past nepotism claims and calling for clearer direction in the spine.

The joint venture's traditional fanbase in both Kogarah and Wollongong is passionate and vocal, and expectations are that this club should be much more competitive than their 2025 ladder position suggests.

The Dragons begin their 2026 campaign in Las Vegas against the Bulldogs, a match that could be treated almost like a grand final for both sides. For the Bulldogs it's a homecoming on the world stage, and for the Dragons it is an opportunity to beat a rival early, build confidence and set a tone for the season.

What the St George Illawarra showed in 2025 was that they could hang with strong opposition and compete across 80 minutes. What they need to improve is turning those close contests into consistent wins, finding stability in key spine positions, and converting gritty effort into football outcomes that matter on the ladder.

For that to happen, there are at least five players who will need to raise their performance in 2026. The Dragons' finals hopes, the security of the coaching staff, and the belief taking hold among supporters will hinge on those improvements.