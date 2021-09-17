The Gold Coast Titans said goodbye to six players this past week.
Included were former million-dollar man Ashley Taylor, as well as staple of the club Mitch Rein.
Most surprising of all though was their releasing former Origin utility Tyrone Peachey.
The very same Tyrone Peachey who played five-eighth in their first finals appearance since 2016.
Truthfully, I don't totally understand the decision but the Titans loss is going to be another team's gain given the undoubted talent Peachey holds.
We look at five of the most likely destinations for a player who can start at centre, in the halves or in the pack:
5. Brisbane Broncos
The links to the Broncos have already begun and I would be shocked if Kevin Walter wasn't considering offering Peachey a spot next season.
Brisbane have a plethora of young talent on their books but naming a one through 17 next year is, by no means, a no-brainer.
I'm not 100 per cent sure as to what Peachey's best position is but there's a centre spot available in Brisbane thanks to Kotoni Staggs moving into the halves should that occur.
He would also add a creative option out wide to add to in the incoming Adam Reynolds, the aforementioned Staggs and young Tesi Niu. That's a fairly potent attacking operation.
With Alex Glenn retiring you have to believe there is a spot in the second row available somewhere.
Peachey is the kind of player you make space for. I can't imagine his contract would break the bank either.
If the Broncos have the salary cap space, surely Peachey is a brilliant complement to the smash 'em style forwards on the books.