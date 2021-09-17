The Gold Coast Titans said goodbye to six players this past week.

Included were former million-dollar man Ashley Taylor, as well as staple of the club Mitch Rein.

Most surprising of all though was their releasing former Origin utility Tyrone Peachey.

The very same Tyrone Peachey who played five-eighth in their first finals appearance since 2016.

Truthfully, I don't totally understand the decision but the Titans loss is going to be another team's gain given the undoubted talent Peachey holds.

We look at five of the most likely destinations for a player who can start at centre, in the halves or in the pack: