Another season, another Tino Fa'asuamaleaui contract clause activated.
I joke, but also not really...
The number of times we've seen Tino (and David Fifita) allowed to talk to other clubs over the years is laughable.
Well, here we go again!
It's looking less likely though that the Titans captain is using this as an opportunity to bump up his current deal with the Titans.
If you ask me, he's done. Probably not a bad thing considering the state of the Titans, but a massive potential loss.
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is a player you could name 16 teams below. 17 with the Bears coming up. PNG would want him also.
Naming five genuine landing spots, considering his stature, value and career prospects though is still fairly straightforward.
Hewre are the five best landing spots for Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.
1. Perth Bears
It is no secret at all that the Bears are desperate to land Tino Fa'asuamaleaui's signature.
The reported figures, $7.5 million, are eye watering. They are life changing.
I would not blame Tino, or the Bears, for getting the deal done as soon as humanly possible come November 1st.
That said, Tino would go from being the highest paid player at a struggling club to the highest paid player at a likely to struggle club.
$7.5 million dollars would certainly ease any potential burden mind you.
For the Bears this is what the kids call a "no brainer".
A marquee forward for rep experience and a premiership? Sign him. Long term. Big money. Make him your captain. All on day one!
For Tino it means shifting across the country and giving up any genuine title aspirations he may have, at least for a few seasons.
The chance to be the clubs inaugural signing, and captain, has to be a huge lure. Again, $7.5 million dollars doesn't hurt either.
There is a very, very good chance that Tino and his management are activating one of his 37 clauses just to speak with the Bears.
If they like what they hear, he could be a massive (literally) first up signing, and a player to (again literally) build a club around.